Progress in India-Bangladesh relations in last nine years gladdening: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], September 8 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said progress in India-Bangladesh relations in the last nine years has been gladdening.

The PM made the remarks after holding a bilateral meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday ahead of the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 9, 10.

“Had productive deliberations with PM Sheikh Hasina. The progress in India-Bangladesh relations in the last 9 years has been very gladdening. Our talks covered areas like connectivity, commercial linkage and more,” the PM posted on X on Friday.

The Bangladesh PM arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the G20 Summit.

Sheikh Hasina was received by Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles and in the Ministry of Railways at the Delhi Airport.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth, who arrived in New Delhi on Thursday.

India and Bangladesh share bonds of history, language, culture, and a multitude of other commonalities. The partnership has strengthened, matured and evolved as a model for bilateral relations for the entire region and beyond.

Earlier Last month, India and Bangladesh held the fifth Annual Defence Dialogue on August 28 in Dhaka, where the two nations agreed to enhance their defence cooperation including increasing the bilateral exercises.

The two-day Joint Group of Customs (JGC) meeting between India and Bangladesh was held in New Delhi where both sides discussed issues relating to customs cooperation and cross-border trade facilitation, the finance ministry informed in an official release.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.

The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

