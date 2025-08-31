Protest by Baloch families enters 46th day, demanding release of leaders

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 31 : Families of abducted Baloch leaders continued steadfast with their protest as it entered its 46th day, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) said on Saturday.

As per the BYC, the Islamabad sit-in by families of the forcibly disappeared and detained BYC leaders entered its 46th day as they continue to brave harsh weather conditions.

It wrote on X, "For a month and a half, these families have braved heat, rain, harassment, and continuous pressure from authorities, yet they remain unwavering in their demand: the release of their loved ones and an end to enforced disappearances in Balochistan."

𝗗𝗮𝘆 𝟰𝟲 – 𝗜𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗱 𝗦𝗶𝘁-𝗜𝗻 Today marks the 46th consecutive day of the Islamabad sit-in by families of the forcibly disappeared and detained BYC leaders. For a month and a half, these families have braved heat, rain, harassment, and continuous pressure from… pic.twitter.com/3JrcYEXiz4 — Baloch Yakjehti Committee (@BalochYakjehtiC) August 30, 2025

Separately, Paank, Baloch National Movement's human rights group, also reported three cases of enforced disappearances from Balochistan by Pakistani security forces.

It wrote on X, " 3 cases of enforced disappearances reported from the Quetta, Kech and Panjgur districts of Balochistan".

𝟯 𝗰𝗮𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗲𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗮, 𝗞𝗲𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗣𝗮𝗻𝗷𝗴𝘂𝗿 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗕𝗮𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗵𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻 1. On August 27, 2025, Imran Baloch, son of Aslam Baloch, a student of the Department of… pic.twitter.com/LOA7SButrK — Paank (@paank_bnm) August 30, 2025

Enforced disappearances in Balochistan have been a grave human rights issue for decades, rooted in the region's long-standing political and ethnic tensions. For the last several decades, Baloch nationalists, students, activists, and intellectuals have been targeted, allegedly by state security agencies, for demanding greater autonomy or rights.

Thousands have reportedly gone missing without due process, and many remain unaccounted for. Families are often left without information, legal recourse, or justice. Human rights organisations, both local and international, have condemned these actions, calling them violations of international law.

The Pakistan government has consistently denied involvement, but has failed to investigate or resolve the cases transparently. In recent years, peaceful resistancethrough sit-ins, marches, and now social mediahas grown, led by groups like the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC).

These families, driven by grief and hope, continue to demand the safe return of their loved ones and an end to the culture of impunity.

