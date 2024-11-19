Protests at Radio Pakistan expose state neglect of employees

Islamabad [Pakistan] November 19 : Amid the ongoing mismanagement and neglect by Pakistan's government were on full display on Monday as a section of Radio Pakistan employees locked the gates of its headquarters in protest, forcing law enforcement agencies to intervene and cordon off the building.

Tension gripped the area as union members, led by Secretary General Mohammad Ijaz, gathered at the headquarters on Constitutional Avenue, which is strategically located near the Prime Minister Secretariat and Islamabad High Court.

The protest escalated after failed negotiations, prompting the management to call in police to control the situation.

Addressing the protesters, Ijaz accused the authorities of deploying police inside the premises to intimidate and arrest employees. Speakers at the protest highlighted the long-standing grievances of Radio Pakistan staff, revealing systemic neglect by the government.

Employees decried being excluded from recent government-wide salary hikes25 per cent last year and 20 per cent this yearand pointed out that their arrears, pensions, medical bills, and housing allowances had been pending for months. The lack of promotions for over a year further compounded their frustration.

Protesters criticized the government for ignoring their plight, leaving them without basic entitlements while they struggled to make ends meet. "We demand justice for regular employees and pensioners. This neglect has turned Radio Pakistan into a symbol of the state's apathy," said one of the union leaders.

As the protest continued, a heavy presence of police, FC, and Rangers surrounded the headquarters, blocking entry to the Red Zone. While no violence or shelling was reported, the atmosphere remained charged throughout the day.

The situation at Radio Pakistan is yet another example of the government's failure to address the concerns of its workforce, especially those in struggling state institutions. Critics argue that this disregard for employee welfare reflects a broader pattern of mismanagement and apathy, further undermining trust in public institutions.

The employees vowed to continue their struggle until their demands for fair wages, promotions, and timely payments were met, sending a strong message to a government that seems increasingly out of touch with the needs of its people.

