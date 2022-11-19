PSB stocks on 52-week high riding on record profits, double-digit loan growth

New Delhi, Nov 19 Public sector bank stocks have rallied more than 25 per cent post their stellar Q2 financial results with net profit jumping by 50 per cent.

Union Bank of India stock price is up by 60.8 per cent over the last month among the PSU bank stocks. Bank of India is up by 56.1 per cent during the month while UCO Bank is up by 32.4 per cent.

The Nifty PSU Bank index made a new 52-week high on Friday. The index was up by 21.35 per cent last month.

Amber Pabreja, Founder and CEO of Trendlyne, said the Nifty PSU Bank index has rallied more than 25 per cent after public sector banks delivered strong Q2 results - a sign of investor confidence. Loan growth has jumped by double digits.

"We should keep in mind, however, that interest rates are on the rise, and deposits are growing relatively slowly. This means more expensive loans and lower net interest margin growth in the coming quarters. It will be a riskier environment for the banks," he said.

"Overall, PSU banks will need to keep a close eye on their asset quality, especially as we head into FY24. And investors will have to become more selective with their picks. I expect major banks to stay resilient. State Bank of India

