Punjab officer Gurjot Singh Kaler hoists Indian flag on loftiest peak of Russia

Beijing [Russia], August 14 : Celebrating the occasion of India’s Independence Day, Gurjot Singh Kaler, a Police officer from Punjab has achieved a remarkable feat by conquering Mount Elbrus, Khalsa Vox reported on Monday.

As per Khalsa Vox, Kaler in a brave effort climbed the loftiest peak in Europe and Russia and hoisted the Tricolour as a symbol of national pride.

Kaler did the Basic Mountaineering Course (BMC) at the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand which helped him the accolade of being the top mountaineer in his cohort.

Kaler along with his four companions braved treacherous snowstorms, thunderstorms and atmospheric lightning to reach the summit on August 11th at 7 am, observed the Khalsa Vox.

Kaler, currently serving as AIG-Excise and Taxation in Punjab, has garnered recognition for his unwavering dedication and also received the Chief Minister’s medal and Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Raj Yuva Puraskar from the Punjab Government in March 2023.

Khalsa Vox reported that Mount Elbrus, a colossal peak is nestled within the Caucasus mountain range, situated close to Russia’s southern border with Georgia and boasts an impressive tally of 22 glaciers that nourish the Baksan, Malka and Kuban rivers.

With this remarkable achievement also became the first Punjab Police officer to conquer Mount Elbrus. Apart from this, he has also executed a daring skydive from 15,000 feet during the height of the pandemic and has scaled the peak of the highest summit in Africa in Tanzania, said the publication by Khalsa Vox.

