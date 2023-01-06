Punjab to install solar panels in all govt buildings

Chandigarh, Jan 6 In order to equip all state government buildings with solar photovoltaic (PV) panels, Punjab New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora on Friday directed heads of all departments to expedite the process to issue NOC so that panels can be installed at the earliest.

Chairing a virtual meeting, Arora asked the officials to appoint a senior officer of their departments as a nodal officer to coordinate with Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) to further smoothen the process of solarising the building of the departments.

The minister said the government is fully committed to strengthening the clean energy infrastructure for ensuring clean environment to people of the state. This environment friendly move will go a long way to decarbonise the power sector as Solar PV has become the most preferred source of renewable power due to the benefits that it offers.

Arora said this ambitious project will be executed under Renewable Energy Services Company (RESCO) Mode and PEDA has already installed solar PV of a total capacity of 88MW on the rooftops of various government buildings and these have been successfully generating clean and green energy.

This project will reduce the financial burden of the electricity bills of respective departments by approximately 40 to 50 per cent. The amount saved from electricity bills would be spent on public welfare, he added.

