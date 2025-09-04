''Pursue national interests without compromise...'': EAM Jaishankar calls for Atmanirbharta

New Delhi [India], September 4 : External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday gave a call for further strengthening self-reliance and Atmanirbharta in the wake of the evolving global scenario.

Speaking at the inauguration of an exhibition showcasing India's rich contributions to mathematics at the India International Centre, EAM Jaishankar highlighted that the world architecture is being re-engineered and called the best response is to intensify nation-building, reinforce national identity and without compromise pursue national interests.

EAM said, "The world is passing through an extraordinary period of change. Its architecture is being re-engineered right in front of our eyes. Even as institutions and modes of interaction even of behaviour undergo transformation. The political complexities are difficult enough but its economic volatility has exceeded expectations. The best response to this era is to intensify nation-building, reinforce national identity and without compromise pursue national interests. Beyond the obvious, what is at stake are the dignity and self-image of a people, their freedom to exercise choices and their ability to withstand pressure. While intensifying the process of engagement with the world, there is a compelling argument for atmanirbharta."

EAM Jaishankar lauded the exhibition showcasing India's rich history of mathematics which were presented through hundreds of years old manuscripts. He said that the Ministry of External Affairs is "really proud to be a supporter of the project" and called the exhibition an initiative which is about "rediscovering ourselves".

Speaking at the inauguration of the exhibition, Former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran noted, "One of our diplomatic missions is to showcase our rich heritage" and called culture a powerful tool of diplomacy.

The India International Centre is hosting an International conference on South Asia's Manuscript Heritage and Mathematical Contributions from September 4-5. The exhibition, which was inaugurated by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar showcases the rich mathematical contributions of India right from the ancient to contemporary legends such as Aryabhatta, Brahmagupta, Bhaskara II, Srinivas Ramanujan and CR Rao, amongst others.

The conference will continue till Friday and will feature talks on the historical development of mathematics, and exchanges with knowledge systems across Asia and beyond.

It is in collaboration with the Centre for Traditional Indian Knowledge Systems and Skills, IIT Bombay, with the support of the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Exhibition would be on display from September 5-14 at the India International Centre.

