"Putin doesn't visit every country, hence India visit is significant," Indian-origin Russian MLA says

New Delhi [India], December 4 : Indian-origin Russian MLA Abhay Kumar Singh said that Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn't visit countries usually, but this visit highlights the importance India holds to Russia.

Singh talked about how India and Russia never had any border disputes, and this cordiality must be kept up.

He said, "7-8 months ago I had said that the President will visit here and it is happening now. He is arriving here today. His arrival in India is very significant. He doesn't visit every country but India is so close to Russia that he thought it important to visit here. Russia has offered to elevate cooperation with China and India to a qualitatively new level. For the past 70-80 years, India and Russia have never had a conflict or war. They never had any area disputes...The relations have to be continued, and it is further deepening."

Singh said that apart from defence, a team of health will also be visiting and discussions on health sector will also take place.

He said, "A huge team from Russia is accompanying the President. Russian Health Minister will also come. Discussions on health sector will be taken up. We also have to further our discussions on arms and ammunition. Technology keeps advancing. Arms with advanced technology are coming to us, sign contracts with them and take them to India."

Singh also pointed that the world has its eyes on India-Russia friendship.

He said, "The entire world has its eyes on the friendship between the Head of the Country of the two nations. The world is multipolar today. When the USSR disintegrated, the world had become one-sided. As its impact, countries like Iraq, Libya and Yugoslavia feature among the poorest nations in the world."

Singh said that India is strong now, and highlighted how a Russian leader had once offered to build a troika between India, Russia and China.

He said, "PM Modi has a great role. This is not the '80s or '90s, India is not a poor nation. India has become strong; its economy is strong. Once, a Russian leader had offered to form a troika of India, China and Russia. Imagine that if economies and armies of all these three nations come together, no organisation in the world will be a match to this; even the UN will not be a match."

Singh highlighted how the defence ties between both the nations are blooming.

He said, "The arms that have already been tested- be it planes, BrahMos; they are already tested in India. It was put to the test even in the recent Operation Sindoor. So, use the tested arms. Indian pilots are familiar with it. Russia is ready to share technology."

Putin who on his first visit to India in four years, was given a traditional welcome with a cultural dance at the airport, following which the two leaders departed in the same vehicle. He will be in India from November 4-5.

