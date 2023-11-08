Putting together casting for 'The Railway Men' was beautiful journey: Director Shiv Rawail

Mumbai, Nov 8 Shiv Rawail, who is marking his directorial debut with 'The Railway Men', has opened up about the star cast of the show, R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan, and Divyenndu, and called it amazing.

The ensemble cast, featuring Madhavan, Kay Kay, Babil, and Divyenndu, is a powerhouse of talent that embodies the characters in all authenticity.

"Putting together the casting for 'The Railway Men' was a beautiful journey, and working with some of the most versatile talent was nothing short of amazing. Everyone's a fan of Kay Kay Menon, and when we were casting for our rule-following station master with a past that haunts him, he was the obvious choice. He truly gave it his all."

Shiv shared: "Maddy sir, with his enigmatic charm and the ability to command a room, brought in great brilliance. It was Adi Chopra's idea to cast him, and I wholeheartedly agreed."

"Divyenndu, our choice for the constable, brought the complexity and depth the character needed. When he read the script, he got goosebumps, there were no questions asked, I knew he was onboard. Babil Khan, with his untapped innocence, was a treasure to work with. He absolutely poured his heart into the role. And I would also like to thank the incredible Shanoo Sharma who has cast such great actors who have elevated the show immensely," he said.

Inspired by true stories and against the backdrop of the tragic Bhopal Gas Leak, which remains one of the world's worst industrial disasters, 'The Railway Men' weaves a compelling narrative. It's a powerful exploration of the extraordinary efforts made by Indian Railways employees who, in this series, rise above their call of duty to save lives during the city's darkest hours.

The four-episode series will be released on Netflix on November 18.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor