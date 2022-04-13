Q4 Results: Infosys reports highest annual growth in last decade

Bengaluru, April 13 Infosys, India's leading IT services provider, on Wednesday reported a net profit of 12 per cent to Rs 5,686 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

An official communication stated on Wednesday that the growth was broad-based, supported by continued momentum in large deal wins with a TCV of $9.5 billion.

Infosys had reported a profit of Rs 5,076 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company delivered $16.3 billion in revenues with the highest annual growth in the last decade of 19.7 per cent in constant currency with a robust operating margin of 23 per cent.

Its EPS grew by 15.2 per cent in rupee terms, while FCF crossed $3 billion for the year.

Infosys' Q4 sequential growth was 1.2 per cent in constant currency with operating margin of 21.5 per cent. TCV of large deal wins was $2.3 billion in Q4.

"Infosys delivered the highest annual growth in a decade with broad-based performance driven by deeply differentiated digital and Infosys Cobalt led cloud capabilities, powered by the 'One Infosys' approach. We continue to gain market share as a result of sustained clients' confidence in our ability to successfully navigate their digital journeys," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, Infosys.

"With the acceleration of digital disruptions across industries, we see immense potential to engage and partner with clients as they transform, adapt and thrive. We will scale talent globally, invest in employees and accelerate innovation and digital," he added.

"In a year marked by intense supply-side challenges, Infosys delivered strong financial performance - EPS growth of 15.2 per cent, free cash flows surpassing $3 billion and return on equity of 29.1 per cent, reflecting the company's success, driven by client-centricity and rich capabilities. The Board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 16 per share, taking the total dividend for FY22 to Rs 31 per share, an increase of 14.8 per cent over prior year," said Nilanjan Roy, CFO, Infosys.

"With a robust demand environment ahead, we envisage making appropriate long-term investments in capability building across sales, delivery and innovation. However, we plan to neutralise some of the impact through aggressive cost optimisation programmes and value-led pricing driven by service and brand differentiation. This, along with post-pandemic normalisation of expenses, is reflected in the margin guidance," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor