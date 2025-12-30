Quad Ambassadors reaffirm grouping's role for "free and open" Indo-Pacific amid China's Military Exercise in South China Sea

Beijing [China], December 30 : US Ambassador to China, David Perdue, on Tuesday reaffirmed the Quad's role in maintaining a "free and open" Indo-Pacific during a meeting with Quad ambassadors in Beijing, highlighting the strength of the US-Australia-India-Japan partnership amid ongoing large-scale Chinese military exercises in the South China Sea.

In a post on X following the meeting, Ambassador Perdue described the grouping as "a force for good" and emphasised the four nations' continued commitment to regional stability and security.

"The Quad is a force for good working to maintain a free and open Indopacific. It is always great to meet with the Quad Ambassadors here in Beijing. The US-Australia-India-Japan relationship continues to be strong," Perdue said in his post, underlining the collaborative efforts of the Quad nations to uphold a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region.

The statement comes at a time when China launched a large-scale inter-service joint military exercise around Taiwan on Monday, showcasing its assertion over the island nation, which Beijing claims "is a sacred and inseparable part" of its territory.

According to China Daily, citing a spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theatre Command, the military exercise codenamed "Justice Mission 2025" involves the coordinated participation of China's ground forces, air force, navy, missile units, and other branches of the military.

Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the PLA Eastern Theatre Command, said that the exercise includes air and maritime patrols, simulated strikes against hostile targets, blockades of key ports and areas, and deterrence operations along the periphery of the battlefield.

The drills are designed to test the PLA's joint combat and integrated operational capabilities.

This move by China can be seen as an aggravated attempt to assert its claim over the island, which Beijing claims to be an integral part of its territory.

The exercise also follows the US administration's approval, under President Donald Trump, of a major arms package for Taiwan on December 18.

According to the US State Department, the proposed sales are valued at USD 11.1 billion and include medium-range missiles, howitzers and drones.

The potential sale of eight arms packages to Taiwan, including HIMARS rocket systems, anti-tank missiles, and drones.

Taiwan has strongly condemned the actions by China in the South China Sea, calling them "irrational provocations" that undermine the regional peace.

"We strongly condemn the PRC's irrational provocations and oppose the PLA's actions that undermine regional peace. Rapid Response Exercises are underway, with forces on high alert to defend the Republic of China and protect our people," the Taiwanese Ministry of National Defence stated in a post on X.

In response to the drills, Taiwan conducted a "Rapid Response Exercise" to closely monitor the situation.

"In response to today's PLA aircraft and naval activity, the ROC Armed Forces conducted Rapid Response Exercises and closely monitored the situation. Joint sea and air operations with all services and the Taiwan Coast Guard remain on high alert," the Taiwanese MND stated in another post on X.

Lt Gen. Lien Chih-wei, deputy chief of general staff for operations and planning under Taiwan's MND called the move "irresponsible", adding that Taiwan's military has set up military rules of engagement (ROE) and authorisation procedures at strategic, operational, and tactical levels, detailing measures such as reporting, warning, monitoring, and tracking, to ensure appropriate responses during any escalation, Focus Taiwan reported.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's MDN on Tuesday reported a sharp rise in Chinese military activity around the island, with a large number of Chinese aircraft and vessels operating in nearby airspace and waters amid Chinese military drills.

In a post on X, Taiwan's defence ministry said, "130 PLA aircraft, 14 PLAN vessels and 8 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 90 out of 130 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We monitored the situation, responded."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor