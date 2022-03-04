Quad leaders assess broader implications of Ukraine crisis, reaffirm commitment to free and open Indo-Pacific

The Quad leaders convened a virtual meeting on Wednesday where they discussed the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and assessed its broader implications walso reaffirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Quad leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, in which the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states is respected and countries are free from military, economic, and political coercion, the White House said in a statement.

A White House said that the Quad leaders reaffirmed their dedication to the Quad as a mechanism to promote regional stability and prosperity.

"They agreed to stand up a new humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mechanism which will enable the Quad to meet future humanitarian challenges in the Indo-Pacific and provide a channel for communication as they each address and respond to the crisis in Ukraine," said White House.

In their continuing pursuit of a free and open Indo-Pacific, the Quad leaders agreed to meet in person in Tokyo in the coming months.

This was the first meeting since the leaders of four Quad countries held a summit in September last year in Washington.

A PMO statement said that the leaders discussed other topical issues, including the situation in Southeast Asia, the Indian Ocean region and the Pacific Islands.

PM Modi reiterated the importance "of adhering to the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity".

This meeting virtual meeting was held amid Russia's military action in Ukraine that has led to a refugee crisis in Europan countries.

Since the start of the Russian "special military operation" last week, several western countries including the US, Canada and Australia have imposed crippling sanctions on Russia.

India has called for immediate de-escalation and advocated the path of diplomacy.

( With inputs from ANI )

