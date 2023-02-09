Quake death toll hits 3,480 in Syria: Monitor

Damascus, Feb 9 Monday's massive earthquakes have killed 3,480 people and injured 3,000 others in Syria, a war monitor reported.

The fatalities include 1,570 in government-controlled cities and 1,910 in rebel-held areas, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Health Ministry said the death toll has hit 1,260, with 2,285 injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Syrian Education Ministry said 248 schools have been partially or completely destroyed by the powerful earthquakes that rocked a vast region of Turkey and northern Syria on Monday.

Rescue missions are still underway in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Latakia and Tartous, according to the Syrian government.

