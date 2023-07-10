Quake of magnitude 4.4 hits Afghanistan

By ANI | Published: July 10, 2023

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 10 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck 93 km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Monday, ...

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 10 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck 93 km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 10-07-2023, 00:10:06 IST, Lat: 36.51 & Long: 71.29, Depth: 180 Km, Location: 93km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," read a post om the official Twitter handle of the NCS.

The quake occurred at 00:10:06 (IST) at a depth of 180 kms.

Further, according to NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at 36.51°N and 71.29°E respectively.

There are no casualties as of yet.

Further details are awaited.

