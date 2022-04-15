Quebec Health Ministry tweets pornhub link video rather than COVID advice

Countries all over the world are facing covid pandemic. Developed countries are also vulnerable to corona and in some places serious situations have arisen. The number of patients and the death toll are increasing. During the corona period, statistics, corona rules, vaccinations and other instructions are constantly updated. Many countries have used Twitter to provide information and important updates.

The Ministry of Health provides information about this. But in the meantime, a shocking incident has taken place in one country. The Ministry of Health has made a big mistake in the Canadian province of Quebec. While posting the link of Covid portal, the link of porn website has been posted from the Twitter account of the ministry by mistake. The link was on Twitter for about 40 minutes. As soon as this matter was noticed, the tweet was deleted by the Ministry and an apology was also sought in this case. After the post on the official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Health, the number of users suddenly increased.

The health ministry also apologized, saying "Due to a situation beyond our control, a link with inappropriate content was posted on our Twitter account. We are looking for the causes. We are sorry for the inconvenience." Many have criticized the health ministry for posting the link to Pornhub. But right now there is a lot of talk about it.

