Queen of Pahang State, Anwar Gargash attend premiere of 'Children in the UAE' film

Dubai [UAE], April 27 (ANI/WAM): Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, Consort of the King of Malaysia and Queen of Pahang State, attended the premiere of the film "Children in the UAE," at the Supreme Motherhood and Childhood Council's theatre in Abu Dhabi.

The event was also attended by Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, Dr. Haifa Abu Ghazalah, Assistant Secretary-General and President of the Social Affairs Sector at the Arab League, and Al Reem bint Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, as well as several officials and children.

The movie showcases the compelling narratives of children who thrive in an environment that fosters their holistic growth, shaping their abilities and characters. It also underscores the nation's dedication to nurturing these young minds and offers an in-depth view of the enhancement of children's educational, cultural, social, and athletic talents.

Furthermore, it calls upon the community to nurture and protect its youth, while showcasing advancements and innovations in pedagogical and social development practices.

The film shows a deep and insightful vision of how the UAE integrates international standards in children's rights within its legislative and executive framework, enhancing its position as a pioneer in the field. It shows the reality and achievements that have been made and the roadmap for the future that the state seeks to build for future generations.

The film was produced by the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, under the oversight of the council's Secretary-General, and directed by Aisha Al Zaabi.

Al Falasi pointed out that the film underscored the UAE's dedication to advancing children's rights and skill development. "The project mirrors our profound commitment to crafting a secure and enriching environment that guarantees the growth and holistic development of every child in the UAE."

She emphasised that investing in the early years is crucial for a sustainable future, and the UAE is committed to ensuring all rights and opportunities that bolster children's capabilities and inspire them to realise their utmost potential.

Furthermore, she mentioned that the film's goal is to elevate consciousness and serve as an exemplar for communities globally. She aspired for "Children in the UAE" to galvanise more global initiatives to safeguard children's rights and foster discussions on the most effective practices in this arena.

Al Falasi expressed her gratitude to all those involved in the film's creation and anticipated its significant role in advocating children's rights within the UAE and globally, laying the groundwork for a brighter future for our youth and the coming generations. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor