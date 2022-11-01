Rain, snowfall likely in J&K

Srinagar, Nov 1 Weather was cloudy in J&K, and the MeT office said on Tuesday that rain and snow was likely during the next 24 hours.

"Generally cloudy with possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall (1-2 inches over middle and higher reaches).

"No snow in the plains. On November 2 and 3rd it is partly to generally cloudy. Light rain/snow may occur at isolated places, although chances are less.

"On November 5-8th Cloudy with scattered light to moderate rain/snowfall over middle and higher reaches, Forecast of Heavy Snowfall.

"Snowfall and low temperature may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation, mainly over Zojila, Sinthan Top, Mughal road, etc. during November 5 to November 7," the MeT office statement said.

Srinagar had 7.6, Pahalgam 6 and Gulmarg zero degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh had 0.4, Kargil minus 2.8 and Leh 0.1 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 18.3, Katra 16, Batote 11.2, Banihal 7.6 and Bhaderwah 8.9 as the minimum.

