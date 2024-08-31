Rains kill 24 in Pakistan, cyclone’s impact expected on coasts

New Delhi, Aug 31 As per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), cyclone Asna posed no direct threat to coastal areas, however, strong winds and torrential rains in several cities of Sindh and Balochistan are expected on Saturday.

Close to two dozen people were killed on Friday as heavy monsoon rains caused widespread devastation across Pakistan. The coastal regions are now bracing for the impact of the cyclone.

Loss of life and property has happened due to the collapse of the roof of a home, landslide due to torrential rain, ruptured sewers, breached dykes and countless mud houses getting swept away. People were also swept away while crossing seasonal streams in certain parts of the country.

According to the PMD advisory, the cyclone has moved westward during the last six hours and was about 120km south of Karachi, 180km southwest of Thatta, 250km southeast of Ormara and 440km east-southeast of Gwadar.

PMD Director General Mahr Sahibzad Khan said that this was the first time since 1964 that such a cyclone had formed.

He added that the cyclone would cause widespread rains and thunderstorms in Karachi, Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Matiari, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad districts on Saturday.

Similar weather conditions are likely to persist in Hub, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech and Gwadar districts of Balochistan till Sunday.

The conditions of the sea will remain rough to very rough with wind speed of up to 70kmph. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till Sunday.

