Rajnath Singh discusses diverse pillars of defence engagement with Malaysian counterpart

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 10 : Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday held discussions with his Malaysian counterpart Mohamad Hasan in Kuala Lumpur on the roadmap for the 4th Decade of the India-Malaysia Defence Cooperation.

Earlier, Rajnath Singh received the Main Guard of Honor from the 1st Battalion of the Royal Malay Soldier Regiment.

He held a meeting with his Malaysian counterpart, Mohamad Haji Hasan and discussed the diverse pillars of the extensive bilateral defence engagement including the roadmap for the 4th Decade of India-Malaysia Defence Cooperation.

Rajnath Singh is on a three-day official visit to Malaysia from Sunday to deepen the defence cooperation between the two countries.

Taking to Twitter, Mohamad Haji Hasan stated, "Received a courtesy visit from his counterpart HE @rajnathsingh the Minister of Defense of India at Wisma Pertahanan early this morning. He then received and inspected the Main Guard of Honor from the 1st Battalion of the Royal Malay Soldier Regiment 1 RAMD".

Calling the meeting as meaningful, the Malaysian Defence Minister stated that Rajnath Singh witnessed the Signing Ceremony of the Letter of Exchange between the two governments.

"We then witnessed the Signing Ceremony of the Letter of Exchange between the Governments of Malaysia - India to amend the Defense Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding that was signed in 1993," the Malaysian Defence Minister stated.

He added, "This is a very meaningful meeting between Malaysia and India in order to strengthen the already established bilateral relations".

Menerima kunjungan hormat daripada rakan sejawat H.E. @rajnathsingh Menteri Pertahanan India di Wisma Pertahanan awal pagi ini. Beliau kemudian menerima & memeriksa Kawalan Kehormatan Utama daripada Batalion Pertama Rejimen Askar Melayu Diraja 1 RAMD #DiplomasiPertahanan

Rajnath Singh also called the meeting "excellent" and said that diverse pillars of the extensive bilateral defence engagement and roadmap for the 4th Decade of India-Malaysia Defence Cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

"Had an excellent meeting with the Defence Minister of Malaysia, Mr. Mohamad Hasan in Kuala Lumpur today. We reviewed the diverse pillars of the extensive bilateral defence engagement and discussed the roadmap for the 4th Decade of India-Malaysia Defence Cooperation. @tokmatn9" Rajnath Singh said in a tweet.

Had an excellent meeting with the Defence Minister of Malaysia, Mr. Mohamad Hasan in Kuala Lumpur today. We reviewed the diverse pillars of the extensive bilateral defence engagement and discussed the roadmap for the 4th Decade of India-Malaysia Defence Cooperation. @tokmatn9

India and Malaysia share deep and warm relations. Recently in April, India and Malaysia agreed to settle trade in the Indian Rupees, the Ministry of External Affairs announced.

The announcement came against the backdrop of ongoing official efforts to Safeguard Indian trade from the impact of the Ukraine crisis.

