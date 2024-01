RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

Ras Al-Khaimah [UAE], June 28 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today morning performed the Eid Al Adha prayer at Eid Grand Musalla in Khuzam.

A number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents also performed prayers alongside the Ras Al Khaimah Ruler.

After the prayer, the Ras Al Khaimah Ruler received greetings from well-wishers on the occasion.

(ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor