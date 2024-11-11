Ram Bhoomi Trust Chief Champat Rai to attend Bibah Panchami in Nepal's Janakpur

Janakpur [Nepal], November 11 : Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Chief Champat Rai will be amongst the five Lakh "Barati" who will be convening to Janakpur for Bibah Panchami.

In an interview with ANI, Ram Roshan Das, Uttaradhikari Mahant of Janaki Temple in the sacred city of Janakpur informed that about half a million "Barati" are expected for the Bibah Panchami in Janakpur.

"The Barat that is coming to Janakpur on the occasion of Bibah Panchami. It includes the officials from the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust including Champat Rai and Rajendra Pankaj leading the team. The number of dignitaries and guests who will be coming would range above five hundred. Saints in large numbers will also be attending the Bibah Panchami. About 150 guests which include saints are coming from South India alone. The numbers are sure to exceed five hundred and the town of Janakpur is keen to welcome and preparations have already started," Das told ANI.

Celebrated with a grand procession every five years, this year for the first time, the celebrations will include a special Tilakotsav ceremony before the Bibah Utsav, marking a significant spiritual event at Janakpur Dham.

"This year's Shree Sita Ram Bibah Panchami mahotsav is going to be grand and full of fervour. Every five years, we have been welcoming the 'Barat' from Ayodhya to Janakpur following the ritual since the Tretayuga. This year, as it is the fifth year, we have the fortune to again welcome the Barat. Not only the residents of Janakpur but those from the border side to Dhanusha-Mahottari are also making preparations to make it grand. The week-long celebration will make us blessed as the marriage is being conducted of Kishori with Ram Ji," Das told ANI.

For the first time, 251 tilak-hars (those performing the tilak ceremony) from Janakpur Dham, the in-law's place of Lord Ram, will be sent to Ayodhya to perform the tilak, bringing 501 types of offerings.

Those offerings will include clothing, jewellery, various sweets, dry fruits, fruits, and other items. The tilak-hars will depart from Janakpur on November 16 and will arrive in Ayodhya on November 17. The Tilakotsav ceremony will then take place on November 18.

With about half a million guests including about 600 special guests arriving from India, the Brihattar Janakpur Bikash Parishad already has started the preparations.

"Every five years, the Bibah Panchami is celebrated with grandeur. It is the fifth year and this year, 600 special guests along with the Barat will be welcomed. Special arrangements are made for them here in Janakpur," Sheetal Sah, the Chairman of the Brihattar Janakpur Bikash Parisad told ANI.

According to the scriptures, Lord Ram, son of King Dasharath of Ayodhya married goddess Sita, daughter of King Janak of Janakpurdham during the Treta epoch. The marriage was solemnized in Janakpurdham.

The authority has called on the locals of Janakpur to light lamps for five days marking the grand event.

"For five days, we have requested people to light fifty oil-fed-lamps which would beautify the city as well as further strengthen the relation between Janakpur and Ayodhya," Sheetal Sah appealed.

