Rasika Dugal's dream role is to portray Amrita Pritam in a biopic

Mumbai, Aug 31 On legendary writer Amrita Pritam’s birth anniversary, Rasika Dugal has expressed her heartfelt wish to portray the iconic wordsmith's life journey in a movie, if such an opportunity arises.

Rasika said: "Amrita Pritams writings, to my mind, talk about romance and revolution in the same breath. There is a sadness, a sense of longing, a passion, a calm anger, a questioning and an imagination in her words which is never too conscious of itself and hence really hits home.”

“I have been very moved by her poetry and very intrigued by her biographies. Here is a woman who lived life on her own terms- acknowledged her obsessions and passions and nurtured them fearlessly. It would be a dream come true for me to get an opportunity to portray her if a film about her is ever made. I have been manifesting this for quite some time. I hope the universe is listening."

Amrita Pritam, a literary luminary whose words have resonated across generations, has left an indomitable legacy with her evocative writing and unflinching stance on life.

Her upcoming projects include reprising her role as Neeti Singh in the third season of 'Delhi Crime'. Furthermore, she is set to return as Beena Tripathi in the much-anticipated third installment of 'Mirzapur'. She will also be seen in a diverse array of projects such as 'Little Thomas', 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli', 'Spike', 'Fairy Folk', and a few unannounced projects.

