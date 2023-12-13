Raveena Tandon brings home blind puppy from street

Mumbai, Dec 13 Actress Raveena Tandon, who's an ardent animal lover, displayed compassion in a touching video showcasing her rescue of a blind puppy from a desolate street corner.

The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a video with the pup.

It captures the emotional bond between Raveena and the rescued puppy, named Puchki, as she brings the furry friend into her home.

Captioning the video, the actress urged her fans and followers to adopt and not shop.

Raveena wrote in the caption: “#some stories of rescues and survival, are so gratifying, puchkisstory #puchki to #Zoe . Good luck Zoe, my miracle baby. When i found her in a sewer in Manali, half dead, malnourished ,blind dehydrated and had diarrhoea, fleas and skin infection, we didn't know this little fighter would survive or not. But she proved all of us wrong, her transformation was miraculous.”

The actress added that the puppy now has a loving home.

“And now with a loving family in Delhi, she is quite the gundi! Happily ensconced in her delhi home! Thank you @currypuccasharma for giving puchki a loving home #adoptdontshop.”

On the acting front, Raveena will next be seen in “Ghudchadi”, a romantic comedy, which also stars Sanjay Dutt.

