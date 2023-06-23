Recognition of Taliban depends on its behaviour towards Afghan women: US

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 23 : The US has said that recognition of the Taliban depends on the behaviour of the Taliban leaders towards Afghan women, Khaama Press reported.

Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State, Vedant Patel said that if Taliban authorities do not respect women's rights, they will not only make Afghanistan fall behind but also undermine the international legitimacy of this country.

Patel said that not only is the Taliban holding Afghanistan's future back, but they also continue to stand in the way of their desire for international acceptance and legitimacy.

Meanwhile, the UN special envoy for Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva has said that the "April 5 restrictions against the Afghan women working for the United Nations places a question mark over our activities across the country," TOLO News reported.

She said the Taliban gave no explanation to the UN for the ban."We have been given no explanation by the de facto authorities for this ban and assurances that it will be lifted."

Otunbayeva while speaking at the UN Security Council's Meeting on the situation in Afghanistan, said that the UN does not want to put the lives of its female staff at risk and therefore asked them to not report to the office and also asked the male staff to stay home to respect non-discrimination.

