Red Cross vehicles en route to receive remains of hostage

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 26 (ANI/TPS): Red Cross vehicles are on their way to a point in Gaza to receive the remains of a hostage, the Israel Defence Forces said.

The Red Cross will transfer the body to Israeli soldiers in Gaza, who will then escort it to the National Centre for Forensic Medicine for identification. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor