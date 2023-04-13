Relationship with India growing more and more important for Italy: Italian Senator Lucio Malan

New Delhi [India], April 13 : Italian Senator Lucio Malan on Thursday said that for Italy, the relationship with India is growing more and more important as the economic and political importance of India is growing as well.

"For Italy, relationship with India is growing more and more important as the economic and political importance of India is growing as well," Malan said on Thursday while talking about India-Italy 75 years of partnership.

He said: "These 75 years have been very fruitful and relationships are developing, are increasing, are improving. We have collaboration and reciprocal interest in many areas, economy, high technology, and education."

According to Malan, Italy admires the high level of scientific and mathematics fields of India. "We have a cultural interest; we have even a spiritual interest in India," he said.

"In only these five months of the new Giorgia Meloni led cabinet, our Prime Minister met twice with Prime Minister Modi. And that's very mengful," Malan added.

He further said that: "The fast growth of India, of Indian economy is a fact that all must consider it. And it is also very good for us to see that economy can grow fast in Asia, in an Asian democracy. And this is very important for us. It is certainly a very important place for investment. Probably it is the best place in the world with such opportunity and such potential that still have to develop fully."

He said he hopes to be there when India, Italy celebrate their 100th anniversary. "We'll see very developed and very modern India probably leading leader in the world," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday met the Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Taj to review the entire gamut of bilateral trade and economic relations.

Goyal arrived in Rome on Wednesday for his two-day visit to Italy.

The Ministers on Wednesday exchanged views on how the India-Italy trade and economic partnership can be leveraged for growth across diverse sectors, according to a statement released by the ministry of commerce and industry on Thursday morning.

During the meeting, both Ministers expressed happiness over the elevation of the bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership following the recent state visit of the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, to India.

Taj suggested the formation of a joint working group in strategic areas such as space, technology, defence, agriculture, etc, to follow up on the important developments in these areas.

