Reproductive rights are women's rights and human rights: UN Women

After the US Supreme Court struck down Roe vs Wade eliminating the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion, United Nations Women said that reproductive rights are integral to women's rights, a fact that is upheld by international agreements and reflected in law in different parts of the world.

United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) said that reproductive rights are women's rights and human rights.

"To be able to exercise their human rights and make essential decisions, women need to be able to decide freely and responsibly on the number and spacing of their children and to have access to information, education and services," a statement by UN Women said.

UN Women said that when safe and legal access to abortion is restricted women are forced to resort to less safe methods, too often with damaging or disastrous results - especially for women who are affected by poverty or marginalization, including minority women.

"The ability of women to control what happens to their own bodies is also associated with the roles women are able to play in society, whether as a member of the family, the workforce, or government," UN Women added in its statement.

UN Women noted that it remains steadfast in its determination to ensure that the rights of women and girls are fully observed and enjoyed worldwide and looked forward to continued evidence-based engagement with our partners everywhere in support of rapid progress towards universal enjoyment of universal rights.

US President Joe Biden termed the decision by the Supreme Court to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling and restore the right of states to restrict abortions as a sad day for the court and for the country.

During remarks at the White House on Friday, Biden said that the decision by the top court removes a constitutional right from the Americans and moves the nation back 150 years.

"Today the Supreme Court of the United States expressly took away a constitutional right from the American people ... It's a sad day for the court and for the country," Biden said during remarks at the White House."The court literally is taking America back 150 years," he added, Sputnik News Agency reported.

Biden called on Congress to take action to codify protections for abortions into federal law, stressing the importance of voters casting ballots in favour of pro-abortion candidates during elections this fall.

The Supreme Court has struck down Roe v. Wade, eliminating the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion and ruled that states may regulate the practice of it.The decision was announced on Friday by a majority of conservative justices.

( With inputs from ANI )

