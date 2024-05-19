Rescue teams trying to locate Iranian President Raisi's chopper in Jolfa

Tehran [Iran], May 19 : Rescue teams have reached the city of Jolfa in the northwestern Iranian province of East Azarbaijan and trying to locate the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter which made hard-landing, Press TV reported.

Iran's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi has confirmed that a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi makes a hard landing in Jolfa, Press TV reported.

Iranian President Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, East Azarbaijan Governor Malek Rahmati, and several other passengers were on board when it faced difficulties and was forced to make a "hard landing" in Jolfa, Iranian city bordering Azerbaijan, Press TV reported.

According to Iranian official media, the convoy consisted of three helicopters, two of which made a safe landing and one of made a "hard landing".

The incident happened when President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to inaugurate a dam on the Aras River with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev.

Press TV reported that Drone units are being used to assist in the emergency operation.

Moreover, two other helicopters carrying a number of ministers and officials reached the destination safely.

According to authorities, bad weather conditions had made it difficult for rescue teams from the Iranian Red Crescent Society to reach the site of the incident, according to Press TV report.

Further details are awaited.

