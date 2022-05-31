Rice, flour, tomatoes responsible for increase in All-India CPI-IW

New Delhi, May 31 The All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) for April 2022 increased by 1.7 points and stood at 127.7, according to a statement released by the ministry of labour on Tuesday.

On a one month percentage change, it increased by 1.35 per cent with respect to the previous month compared to an increase of 0.42 per cent recorded between corresponding months a year ago.

The maximum upward pressure in the current index came from the Food and Beverages group contributing 0.80 percentage points to the total change.

"At item level, Rice, Wheat Atta, Potato, Tomato, Cauliflower, French bean, Peas, Lemon, Brinjal, Apple, Banana, Orange, Soyabean Oil, Sunflower Oil, Dairy Milk, Cow Milk, Poultry Chicken, Cooked Meal, Petrol, Diesel, Cooking Gas, kerosene Oil, Auto Rickshaw Fare, Bus Fare, Allopathic Medicine, Mobile Handset, Motor Cycle, Barber & Beautician Charges etc. are responsible for the rise in index." the statement said.

However, this increase was largely checked by Onion, Drumstick, Bitter Gourd, Parwal, Chilli Green, Carrot, Egg, Electricity Charges, Flower Garland, etc. putting downward pressure on the index.

Haryana's Gurugram recorded the maximum increase of 7.4 points followed by Jalandhar with 6.5 points. Among others, 3 centres recorded an increase between 5 to 5.9 points, 3 centres recorded an increase between 4 to 4.9 points, 3 centres between 3 to 3.9 points, 23 centres between 2 to 2.9 points, 32 centres between 1 to 1.9 points and 19 centres between 0.1 to 0.9 points. On the contrary, Darjeeling recorded a maximum decrease of 0.8 points followed by Alwar and Shillong with 0.2 points each.

The year-on-year inflation for the month stood at 6.33 per cent compared to 5.35 per cent for the previous month and 5.14 per cent during the corresponding month a year before. Similarly, food inflation stood at 7.05 per cent against 6.27 per cent of the previous month and 4.78 per cent during the corresponding month a year ago.

The Labour Bureau, an attached office of the Ministry of Labour & Employment, compiles the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers every month on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets spread over 88 industrially important centres in the country. The index is compiled for 88 centres and All-India and is released on the last working day of succeeding month.

