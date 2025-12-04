Rights groups slam Pakistan for enforced disappearance of university lecturer in Balochistan

Quetta, Dec 4 Several leading human rights organisations and activists on Thursday condemned the enforced disappearance of a lecturer, Balach Khan Bali, by Pakistani forces in Balochistan.

This latest act comes against the backdrop of a continuing cycle of persecution marked by a surge in enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and torture across the province.

Citing local sources, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that 36-year-old Balach Khan Bali was abducted by personnel of the Pakistan Army on December 3 from Salala Bazar in Turbat city, Kech district, while he was travelling home from the main market.

“Balach, who serves as a Computer Science lecturer at the University of Turbat, is widely known for his professionalism, dedication to his students, and his commitment to higher education in the region. His disappearance has caused deep distress to his family, colleagues, and the academic community,” Paank stated.

Condemning the incident, Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) described it as part of a continuing pattern of enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

The rights body urged human rights organisations to review the case of Balach, called for transparency and pushed for his immediate release. It also stressed the need for credible investigations into the actions of Pakistani security agencies in Balochistan.

Meanwhile, Shalee Baloch, central organiser of Baloch Women Forum (BWF), on Thursday took to her social media platform, stating that Balach’s enforced disappearance indicates that Pakistani institutions are not willing to establish an educated Baloch society.

“We have already observed a surge in enforced disappearances of the educated class. Students were already under the threat of going illegally detained by the security forces and now the trend is gradually involving teachers, lecturers and professors as well,” Shalee Baloch posted on X.

“This is the only state where teachers and students are considered a threat. What they have been focusing on is developing a welfare society and bringing fruitful societal outcomes, which should be any state’s primary goal. But situations are diverse here,” she added.

Shalee called Balach’s illegal arrest a direct attack on the societal development of the Baloch people. Calling for his safe and immediate release, she said, “We cannot afford our educated class being caged without a legal justification.

