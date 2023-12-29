Rising crime wave plunges Kabul residents into fear, insecurity

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 29 : Kabul grapples with a surge in armed crime and robberies, leaving residents feeling trapped in what they describe as the world's most frightening and insecure place, Khaama Press reported.

The city is plagued by constant threats from armed robbers, kidnappers, terrorist groups, and a disturbing frequency of mysterious murders, contributing to widespread fear and unrest among the population.

In a recent incident, Ghafar Hamdard, a dermatology specialist and professor of medical sciences at Kabul University, was tragically killed in his private clinic. Matiallah Kharoti, a close friend of Hamdard, shared the heartbreaking news on social media, stating that the professor was attacked by two motorcyclists in the Kart-e-Now area. This follows another killing in the city, where Faqir Ahmad Shirzad, a former military person, was reportedly shot by armed robbers, according to Khaama Press.

Residents, expressing their distress, reveal that only a fraction of the daily murders are reported in the media.

One resident, Mohammad, shared his harrowing experiences, recounting encounters with armed robbers and witnessing a passenger bus targeted. He described the pervasive sense of danger, explaining that getting into a vehicle poses a dilemma: either the driver may be a thief or the vehicle could become the target of a suicide attack or bombings.

Mohammad narrated his personal encounters with crime, stating, "The first time was in winter 2020 when I was surrounded by people who were chasing me in Dasht-e-Barchi. I handed over everything I had with full consent to stay alive." He continued, "The second time was in the first year of the Taliban's reign, again in Dasht-e-Barchi with robbers." Each time, he faced the imminent threat of violence and complied to ensure his safety, according to Khaama Press.

Despite the lack of accurate statistics on daily murders in Kabul, some claim that dozens occur each day, with only a handful covered by the media.

Zarifa Ghafari, the former mayor of Maidan Wardak, highlighted the severity of the situation, stating on social media that 30 people are killed daily in Kabul.

The deteriorating security situation has left residents living in constant fear, unsure of their safety in various settings, from public transportation to the city's streets. The alarming increase in criminal activities, coupled with a lack of comprehensive reporting, paints a grim picture of Kabul as one of the most perilous places to reside.

As the city grapples with rising crime rates, the urgent need for effective measures to address security concerns and protect the well-being of its residents becomes increasingly evident. The ongoing challenges in Kabul underscore the complex issues facing the population and the pressing need for comprehensive solutions to restore safety and stability to the city, Khaama Press reported.

