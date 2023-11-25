Robert Shetkintong appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Mozambique

New Delhi [India], November 25 : Robert Shetkintong, a 2001-batch IFS officer, has been appointed the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Mozambique, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA said.

Shetkintong is presently serving as the Ambassador of India to Ethiopia. He took up the assignment to Ethiopia in 2020.

"Shri Robert Shetkintong (IFS:2001), presently Ambassador of India to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Mozambique," the MEA said in an official release on Friday.

