Rockets hit Lviv in western Ukrainian city of Lviv

Explosions were reported in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv after the Russian forces struck the city on Saturday.

Ukrainian officials said Russian forces struck near the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, without providing extensive details.

Maksym Kozytsky, head of Lviv regional military administration, said: "There were three powerful explosions near Lviv from the Velyki Kryvchytsi side, now there is an air alarm, so keep calm and stay in shelter."

"The Russian army struck at Lviv," Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Twitter. "We are waiting for information from the Military Administration. Stay in the shelters."

The blasts were audible on the street in center of Lviv.

Sadovyi warned in a follow-up tweet that there could be more strikes after explosions were heard in the city.

"It is possible that shelling will be repeated. Stay in the shelter!" the mayor tweeted.

At least two missiles struck Lviv Saturday, and there are reports of at least five people injured, according to Kozytsky.

He added there are still threats for more missile strikes, according to a post on his official Facebook account.

"Information about what was involved in a residential building or other infrastructure objects was not confirmed," Kozytsky said.

Meanwhile, another extended curfew in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast were observed from 8 pm to 7 am today.

"Another extended curfew in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast: from 8 p.m. on March 26 to 7 a.m. March 28. Only vehicles with special permits are allowed to be out driving. Residents can leave home only to go to the shelter," tweeted The Kyiv Independent.

Further, Russian shelling left Kyiv's western Sviatoshynskyi District without electricity.

"Two power lines have been cut off by shelling in the suburbs, according to the city council. Water pressure might drop, too," tweeted The Kyiv Independent.

While the war has escalated between Russia and Ukraine, the US President Joe Biden met Ukrainian foreign, defence ministers in Warsaw.

Biden gave information about his Poland visit and said, "Today, I met with Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Defense -- and with Polish President Andrzej Duda. I'm visiting a refugee site to see our humanitarian efforts. Tonight, I'm delivering remarks on our commitment to a future rooted in democratic principles."

Earlier today, US President met Ukrainian officials in the Polish capital Warsaw as he enters the final day of his Europe trip, aimed at synchronizing how Western allies will address Russia's aggression and reassuring the nations that they have the support of the United States, CNN reported.

This was the first time Biden met the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov face to face during his tour.

After the meeting with Biden, Ukrainian Defense Minister tweeted, "For the 1st time, meeting in 2+2 format. With @DmytroKuleba we discuss current issues & cooperation in political & defense directions between - with @SecDef & @SecBlinken. In the evening we'll also be present at @POTUS speech on the russian war against Ukraine."

"I assess my & @DmytroKuleba meeting with @POTUS, @SecDef, @SecBlinken with cautious optimism. Discussed urgent needs of #UAarmy.The President Biden said: Ukraine has inspired the whole world". Encouraging.We live in an era of Ukrainocentrism, but in mutual struggle with a common enemy," added Reznikov.

About the same meeting, Biden said, "Today, I met with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov. We discussed our efforts to rally the world in support of Ukraine and the significant military and humanitarian assistance the United States is providing."

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Qatar, energy-rich nations to boost production amid sanctions on Russian energy.

"In an address to Doha Forum, Zelenskyy said that Europe's refusal to purchase Russian oil, gas is a matter of time and that Qatar can contribute to stabilizing the situation," tweeted The Kyiv Independent.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor