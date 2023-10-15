Rockets launched at northern Israel from Syria: Israel Defence Forces

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 15 : Rockets were launched at northern Israel from Syria late at night on Saturday with sirens blaring across the border regions, confirmed Israel Defence Forces.

In Alma, next to the Lebanon border, and Avnei Eitan, in the Golan Heights, close to the Syrian border, sirens were heard. No injuries or property damage have been reported as of yet, The Times of Israel reported.

In response to the attacks, the IDF used artillery at the source of the fire, it said.

However, the IDF did not provide details regarding the quantity of rockets fired from Syria.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor