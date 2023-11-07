Rohini Molleti wishes her acting icon Kamal Haasan on his 69th b'day

Chennai, Nov 7 As Tamil cinema megastar Kamal Haasan is celebrating his 69th birthday, actress Rohini Molleti has wished 'Ulaganayagan' on his birthday referring to him as someone who introduced her to reading and world cinema.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the ‘Stri’ actress wrote in Tamil: “Happy birthday to Kamal sir who introduced me to reading and cinema.”

A powerful figure in South Indian films, Rohini has frequently cited Ulaganayagan as a pivotal influence on her own acting.

In addition, the actress is also an accomplished director and lyricist having written words for various blockbuster films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, with one of the prime examples being the popular film ‘Pachaikili Muthucharam’.

Rohini is also well known for appearing on the famous track ‘Killye Killye’ from the Malayalam film ‘Aa Rathri’.

The actress is also known for having collaborated with the ‘Vikram’ star in the critically acclaimed action-romance-drama film ‘Virumaandi’.

In 2023, Rohini did a spree of films across all four South languages such as ‘Sridevi Shoban Babu’ and ‘Das Ka Dhamki’ in Telugu, ‘Beginning’ and ‘Thandatti’ in Tamil, and ‘Kolaambi’, ‘Valayty’, ‘Otta’ in Malayalam.

The actress will next be seen in the film ‘Ajayante Randam Moshanam’.

