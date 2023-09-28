Romanch Mehta says Ganpati Darshan in Amsterdam gave him 'solace & peace'

Mumbai, Sep 28 Actor Romanch Mehta, known for his roles in 'Kulfi Kumar Bajewala' and 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey,' is experiencing mixed feelings, as he not only missed all the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, but is also away during Anant Chaturdashi, the day of Ganesh Visarjan, as he is on a vacation in Europe.

Romanch, who will return after the Visarjan is over, shared how he experienced Ganesh Chaturthi in a foreign country and felt a special connection with Lord Ganesha despite being far from home.

The actor shared, "Normally, during this festival, I'm in Mumbai, where I visit my friends and go to people's houses to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. I also ensure I visit the local pandals to show my respect to Him. However, this time was different because I was in Amsterdam. I couldn't take part in those familiar traditions, and it left me feeling quite sad."

“But during my stay in Amsterdam, I had a fortunate experience of discovering a temple dedicated to Lord Ganesha. It was a very heartfelt moment for me. Being there made me feel as if I had a direct connection with Bappa, almost like a personal encounter with Him. I was filled with overwhelming emotions, and it was a deeply emotional moment. I felt a surge of positive energy that lifted my spirits,” he said.

Romanch shared that he will return to the town on September 29, and unfortunately will miss Anant Chaturdashi.

“I'll miss dancing with my friends to the drumbeats, and enjoying laddoos and sweets as we bid farewell to Bappa until we meet Him again next year. It makes me a bit sad, but I'm also grateful for the special darshan I had, even though I was in a foreign country. Even though I couldn't partake in the usual celebrations, my visit to the temple in Amsterdam provided me with solace and a sense of peace," he added.

On the professional front, Romanch is all set to feature in a web series 'Baghin', where he shares the screen with Aneri Vajani and Ansh Bagri. This series centers on the lives of three brothers, with Romanch taking on one of those roles.

The cast also includes Ansh Bagri, Krip Suri, Zeeshan Khan, Mridula Oberoi, Iqbal Azad, Khushi Mishra, Dolphin Dubey, and others. It will be released on a popular OTT platform soon.

