Romanian Agricultural Minister discusses trade, farming with Israeli Ambassador

Bucharest [Romania], August 31 (ANI/TPS): Romanian Agriculture Minister Florin Barbu on Wednesday met with Israel’s ambassador in Bucharest Reuven Azar to discuss the access of Romanian meat and agri-food products to the Israeli market and solutions for the agricultural sector to stave off climate change, the Ministry of Agriculture said in a release.

Talks focused on boosting bilateral cooperation in areas of common interest, so as to really benefit farmers. With climate change directly affecting the agricultural sector, the solutions sought to refer to the responsible use of water for irrigation and drought-tolerant plant varieties.

Also, the two officials looked at ways to simplify the certification procedure for kosher slaughterhouses in order to ease the access of Romanian meat and agri-food products to the Israeli market. Ambassador Azar said he has taken steps to obtain support for completing all the necessary formalities as quickly as possible.

Regarding protected vegetable growing, the two explored topics related to the use of new technologies, modern systems for the use of irrigation water in vegetable and fruit growing, and the promotion of agri-food products.

Preparations for Israeli Minister of Agriculture Avi Dichter’s visit to Romania in October were another subject of discussion.

At the end of the meeting, Ambassador Barbu participated in the Agritech Exhibition organized in Israel from October 17–19. (ANI/TPS)

