Rome Tower Collapse: One Killed, Several Injured After Torre dei Conti Collapses Near Colosseum (Watch Video)

A worker was killed and several others were injured after a historic medieval tower, Torre dei Conti was collapsed near the Colosseum in Italy's Rome on Monday, November 3, during the repair work. After receiving the information, the emergency crew, including police, rushed to the spot and pulled out the worker trapped under the debris of the collapsed tower.

The worker was rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead during the treatment. The rescue team said that the rescue work was difficult as the structure had become unstable. The Rome fire team said that they could hear the workers under rubble screaming, but they were unable to locate them.

Torre dei Conti Collapse Video

⚠️ Important



Shock moment ancient Rome tower COLLAPSES in front of terrified tourists near Colosseum leaving one trapped in rubble



The worker was rushed to hospital and remains in critical condition pic.twitter.com/wjGMZ0vWwc — Open News© (@OpenNewNews) November 3, 2025

Two other workers sustained minor injuries in the collapse. Workers were on scaffolding when the partial structure collapsed, according to Italian media ANSA news report and were rescued by the fire department immediately with a ladder.

Also Read | New narco hub: ISI and Dawood gang move drug ops to Bangladesh to evade global scrutiny.

In the second partial collapse occurred during the rescue operation by firefighters. The worker was trapped by that second collapse. The group was part of a team conducting restoration work on the tower, which had been used in modern times for municipal offices until 2006.

Torre dei Conti tower was built in the 13th century, had fallen into a state of “total abandonment” in recent years, and nearly 7 million euros, or roughly $8 million, has been allocated for its restoration work by the municipal authority.