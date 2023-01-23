Rupee falls against dollar again

Published: January 23, 2023 04:54 PM

Chennai, Jan 23 The Indian rupee came down against the US dollar on Monday, crossing the Rs 81 ...

Rupee falls against dollar again

Chennai, Jan 23 The Indian rupee came down against the US dollar on Monday, crossing the Rs 81 mark vis-a-vis a dollar.

The rupee had closed at just over Rs 81 on Friday.

On Monday, the Indian currency opened at Rs 80.92 at the interbank foreign exchange market and went down further to change hands at Rs 81.39 against a dollar.

According to forex dealers, the Reserve Bank of India and public sector oil companies stepped in to stem the fall.

