Russia appreciates India, Global South for promoting "realistic" solutions to resolve Ukraine conflict

Moscow [Russia], August 16 : Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov lauded India and other global south countries for promoting "fair and realistic" settlement solutions for the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

He said that the proposals by the developing world are based on the understanding of the true causes and nature of ongoing developments.

"We appreciate China, Brazil, South Africa, Egypt, India and other Global South countries’ sincere interest in promoting the quest for fair and realistic settlement avenues,” Lavrov said while addressing the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security on Tuesday (local time).

“President Vladimir Putin and our country’s leadership have repeatedly spoken about this," he said according to a statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"It is critically important that the proposals coming from our friends in the developing world are based on a clear understanding of the true causes and nature of ongoing developments as fallout from the West's efforts to undermine the principle of indivisibility and security," Lavrov said.

At the conference, Lavrov accused the US of undermining the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation (NPT-Treaty) of Nuclear Weapons through its support of Ukrainian forces in its conflict with Russia.

"The United States has ditched a number of key arms control and non-proliferation agreements. It is also feared that now it is ready to impinge upon the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, one of the core elements of the global security architecture," he said.

The minister claimed that attempts to exclude the AUKUS military bloc from the Treaty on the NPT could jeopardize the agreement's existence, according to the statement.

Lavrov stated that Western geopolitical engineers are directly provoking crises in various parts of the world.

"Building up their military presence near the Russian borders, the NATO members ignored for many years their promises to the Soviet leaders on the non-expansion of the alliance. They were crudely violating their commitments, assumed at the top level in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), to observe the principle of equal and indivisible security, not to enhance their own security at the expense of others and to prevent the domination of any party or organisation in Europe. The OSCE signed these commitments in Istanbul in 1999 and in Astana in 2010," he said at the conference.

Lavrov also stated that the “collective West,” allegedly to “save” the neo-Nazi Ukraine regime, has launched a hybrid aggression against Russia, one pursued in the military, political, legal, economic, and humanitarian spheres.

Citing numerous facts, he claimed that the Anglo-Saxons and their underlings spent years preparing the Ukraine regime for war by pouring weapons into the country and sabotaging the unanimously approved UN Security Council resolution on a peaceful settlement that took into consideration the legitimate interests of the residents of Donbas.

"On the contrary, the West tacitly and even approvingly looked on as the putschist-founded Kyiv regime passed laws banning Russian in the fields of education and culture, media and everyday life," the minister added.

At the conference, Lavrov expressed his gratitude to participants attending the event and said that despite Western countries' efforts, many nations came to participate, as per the statement.

The world, said Lavrov, is witnessing large-scale and truly epoch-making shifts. "A fairer and more stable world order, based on cultural and civilisational diversity and a balance of interests of the members of the international community, is fighting to emerge before our very eyes," he said.

He further stated, "The gradual de-dollarisation of the global economy and trade is also becoming a sign of the times – an increasing number of states are consistently reducing their dependence on the dollar and the euro, switching to national currencies and alternative payment systems in mutual transactions."

