Russia boosts weapons production for Ukraine war amid US military aid approval: Report

Moscow [Russia], May 2 : Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has issued directives to ramp up weapons production for the war in Ukraine, following the recent approval of a delayed multibillion-dollar military aid package for the Ukrainian government by the United States, Al Jazeera reported.

In a meeting with Russia's top military officials on Wednesday, Shoigu emphasised the imperative to enhance the volume, quality, and speed of arms production. He also instructed for the repair of units stationed on the front lines in Ukraine's eastern and southern regions to enhance their operational effectiveness, the Ministry of Defence said on the Telegram messaging app.

"To maintain the required pace of the offensive ... it is necessary to increase the volume and quality of weapons and military equipment supplied to the troops, primarily weapons," Shoigu said.

While Russian forces are advancing at strategic points along the 1,000 km front line, concerns have been raised within Russian circles regarding the potential escalation of the conflict due to increased US support, according to Al Jazeera.

Ukraine's armed forces are facing critical shortages of ammunition, leading them to strategically withdraw from several villages in the country's east due to being outnumbered.

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskii, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, cautioned on Sunday about the risk of further territorial loss if Western allies fail to promptly deliver weaponry.

Russia has seized control of approximately half a dozen villages in the Donetsk region while consolidating its positions in the Kharkiv region.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg acknowledged shortcomings in the delivery of promised support to Ukraine by alliance members, attributing these delays to significant repercussions on the battlefield.

"Serious delays in support have meant serious consequences on the battlefield," Stoltenberg remarked during a news conference in Kyiv on Monday alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On April 24, US President Joe Biden authorized over USD 61 billion in military aid for Ukraine, encompassing artillery, rocket systems, antitank munitions, and ammunition.

Zelenskyy noted the arrival of vital US weaponry in Ukraine in limited quantities but emphasized the urgency for expedited deliveries in light of advancing Russian forces.

The Russian military launched an attack on the command headquarters of Ukraine's southern military grouping situated in the port city of Odesa, according to the defence ministry. Details regarding the strike were not provided.

Ukrainian prosecutors reported damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in Odesa resulting from an overnight strike, while the southern military command indicated impacts on administrative, residential, medical, and educational facilities, Al Jazeera reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor