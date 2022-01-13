Russia confirms 21,155 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Russia has confirmed 21,155 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,723,305, the federal response center said on Thursday.

Moscow logged the highest tally of 5,490 new infections in the past 24 hours, followed by Saint Petersburg with 1,839, and the Moscow region with 1,556 new cases.

In the same 24 hours, 740 deaths of patients with COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the country's cumulative coronavirus death toll to 319,172 .

In the same period, 25,984 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 9,784,348, according to the response center. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor