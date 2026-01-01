Russia demands "humane, dignified" treatment of nationals aboard seized tanker, calls for their speedy return

Moscow [Russia], January 7 : Following the seizure of the Russian-flagged oil tanker by US military forces earlier on Wednesday, Moscow demanded that Washington ensure the humane and dignified treatment of Russian nationals aboard the seized tanker and called for their prompt return to their homeland, TASS reported.

According to a statement cited by TASS, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it is closely monitoring reports that the US military has boarded the tanker Mariner, originally Bella 1, on the high seas, noting that Russian citizens are among the crew.

"Considering the incoming information regarding the presence of Russian citizens among the crew, we demand that the American side ensure humane and dignified treatment of them and strictly respect their rights and interests," the Foreign Ministry said, as quoted by TASS.

Moscow also urged Washington not to impede the prompt return of Russian nationals from the tanker to Russia, stressing that their safety and legal rights must be fully upheld.

The remarks come in the backdrop of the United States' seizure of the tanker for alleged sanctions violations, an action that Russia has criticised as a breach of international law and maritime norms.

Soon after the seizure of the oil tanker, Moscow issued a strong condemnation, asserting that no country has the right to use force against vessels lawfully registered under another state's jurisdiction, particularly on the high seas.

In a Telegram statement, Russia's Ministry of Transport said the tanker Marinera received a temporary permit to fly the Russian Federation flag on December 24, 2025, in accordance with Russian and international law.

Citing the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the Russian ministry emphasised that freedom of navigation applies in international waters and that no state is authorised to employ force against vessels duly registered in the jurisdiction of another country.

"In accordance with the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, freedom of navigation applies in high seas waters, and no state has the right to use force against vessels duly registered in the jurisdictions of other states," the Ministry of Transport stated in its statement.

The strong condemnation by the Russian Federation came after the US European Command stated that it had seized the Russian-flagged oil tanker, M/V Bella 1, in the North Atlantic Ocean after weeks of pursuit by the US Coast Guard warship after it evaded a US blockade of sanctioned oil tankers near Venezuela for over a fortnight.

Originally named Bella 1, the tanker was sanctioned in 2024 and renamed Marinera.

As per the WSJ report, Bella 1 was trying to evade the US blockade of sanctioned oil tankers near Venezuela for over a fortnight.

