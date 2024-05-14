Russia escalates attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region; 5,700 individuals evacuated from Vovchansk

Kharkiv [Russia], May 14 : As tensions escalate in Ukraine, Russia has expanded its ground assault in the Kharkiv region, targeting new areas in an attempt to widen the front and strain Ukraine's defence forces, Al Jazeera reported, citing the region's governor.

Governor Oleh Syniehubov stated in televised remarks on Monday, "The enemy is trying to deliberately stretch it [the front line], attacking in small groups but in new directions, so to speak." Describing the severity of the situation, he noted that approximately 5,700 individuals have been evacuated from Vovchansk and surrounding areas, with an urgent plea for the remaining 300 residents to leave.

The incursion began on Friday as Russian troops breached Ukraine's border near Kharkiv city, establishing a northeastern front in a conflict that has primarily unfolded in the east and south over the past two years. This strategic move could potentially divert Ukrainian forces from eastern regions where Russia has steadily advanced, Al Jazeera reported.

Responding to the escalating crisis, Ukraine appointed Brigadier General Mykhailo Drapatyi to lead operations on the Kharkiv front, as reported by media outlet RBC-Ukraine. General Drapatyi previously led successful operations in 2022 to reclaim territory along the right bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region from Russian forces.

Governor Syniehubov highlighted Russia's multi-directional push in the northeast, specifically mentioning advancements near Vovchansk and the village of Lyptsi. Reports from the DeepState Telegram channel, closely linked to the Ukrainian army, indicated that Russia had gained control of approximately 100 square kilometers (39 square miles) of territory.

Acknowledging Russia's tactical gains, the Ukrainian army described the situation in Kharkiv as "complex and dynamically changing" with ongoing assaults in various areas. Despite managing to hold off Russian forces, Ukraine faces heightened risks as the conflict threatens to engulf new settlements, warned Governor Syniehubov.

Meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Defence asserted that its troops had "improved the tactical position and dealt a blow to [Ukrainian] manpower" in border villages such as Lyptsi and Vovchansk, Al Jazeera reported.

