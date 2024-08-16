Russia foils terrorist plot in Tyumen region

Moscow, Aug 16 Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has said that it had foiled a terrorist attack attempt on an Interior Ministry facility in the Tyumen region in West Siberia.

"The FSB jointly with the Investigative Committee has foiled an attempted terrorist attack in Tobolsk of the Tyumen region," the FSB said on Thursday, adding that two Russian citizens plotting to detonate an explosive at the Interior Ministry facility were arrested.

Two improvised incendiary devices and a self-made explosive were seized during the raid.

The authorities have initiated a follow-up investigation, the FSB said.

FSB operatives seized from the cache equipped by the suspects two improvised incendiary devices and a self-made explosive, which were destroyed on the spot by bomb technicians, it added.

"The communications devices seized from the suspects contained instructions on making improvised incendiary devices and explosives and video records of their tests," it said.

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal probe under Part 1, Article 30 and Part 2, article 205 of Russia's Criminal Code ('Preparations for a Terror Attack'), the FSB added.

A shooting at Moscow's Crocus City Hall concert venue on March 22, followed by a massive fire, resulted in at least 144 deaths and 551 injuries.

