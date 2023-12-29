Russia Launches Extensive Air Attack on Ukraine, President Zelensky Confirms Significant Casualties

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russia launched its most extensive air attack on Friday. This assault involved the deployment of drones and missiles, targeting multiple locations throughout the country. According to the Ukrainian military's report to CNN, the situation on December 29 escalated, resulting in the loss of at least 13 civilian lives. An air force official described it as the most substantial aerial barrage witnessed during the 22-month-long war.

Russia reportedly launched 158 missiles and 36 drones against Ukrainian targets. "Today Russia hit us with almost everything it has in its arsenal," President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the magnitude of the attack. Zelensky said Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia among other cities were targeted in the attacks. He added that Russia used its S-300 missile system, cruise missiles, and UAVs. "Strategic bombers launched X-101/X-505. Approximately 110 missiles were fired, most of which were shot down," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A maternity ward, educational facilities, a shopping mall, multi-story residential buildings and private homes, a commercial storage, and a parking lot. Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and other cities.



Today, Russia used nearly every type of weapon in its… pic.twitter.com/q5q8Q98Njr — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 29, 2023

When did Russia Ukraine war started?

Russia started the war with Ukraine on February 24, 2022, marking an escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian War that began in 2014. This invasion is considered the largest attack on a European country since World War II and has resulted in significant casualties, with tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians and hundreds of thousands of military personnel affected.