"Russia must feel that Europeans know how to defend themselves": Zelenskyy calls for stronger measures after Russian drones breach Polish airspace

Kyiv [Ukraine], September 10 : After Russian drones crossed into Polish airspace, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for stronger joint air defence cooperation with European allies.

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/1965707153068449798

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian forces alerted Polish authorities in real-time through established communication channels.

"Another report from the Commander of our Air Force. We are clarifying all available data and analyzing the details of this Russian strike. Already during the night, Ukrainian forces were informing the Polish side through the relevant channels about the movement of Russian drones," Zelenskyy said.

"The first recorded incursion into Polish airspace occurred at approximately 00:50 Kyiv time. Ukrainian authorities believe the drones used Belarusian airspace en route to Poland. "At around 00:50 Kyiv time, the first crossing of the state border between Ukraine and Poland by a Russian drone was recorded," Zelenskyy added.

Further, Zelenskyy noted that, as per the latest data, around two dozen Russian drones may have entered Polish airspace during the night.

"The number of Russian drones that traversed into Poland and penetrated deeply into its territory may be greater than the previously announced figure. According to updated data, around two dozen of Russian drones may have entered Polish airspace during the night," he said.

"We are verifying this. Our air defence forces destroyed more than 380 Russian drones of various types. At least 250 of them were "shaheds." Precise information on the drone types will be determined after an analysis of the debris," he added.

Further, Zelenskyy urged greater operational coordination and defence partnerships between Ukraine and its allies.

"Ukraine is ready to expand our cooperation with partners for the reliable protection of the sky. So that we have not only information and intelligence data sharing, but also real joint actions that guarantee security of the neighbors," he said.

The Ukrainian president concluded his remarks with a warning for Russia: "Russia must feel that Europeans know how to defend themselves."

https://x.com/RepJoeWilson/status/1965571179986510169

Earlier, the US Representative Joe Wilson said that Russia is attacking NATO ally Poland with Iranian shahed drones, calling it an "act of war."

Just last week, US President Donald Trump met with Polish President Karol Nawrocki at the White House.

"Russia is attacking NATO ally Poland with Iranian shahed drones less than a week after President Trump hosted President Nawrocki at the White House. This is an act of war, and we are grateful to NATO allies for their swift response to war criminal Putin's continued unprovoked aggression against free and productive nations," he said.

Wilson also urged President Donald Trump to respond to President Vladimir Putin with "mandatory sanctions that will bankrupt the Russian war machine."

"I urge President Trump to respond with mandatory sanctions that will bankrupt the Russian war machine and arm Ukraine with weapons capable of striking Russia," he said.

"Putin is no longer content just losing in Ukraine while bombing mothers and babies; he is now directly testing our resolve in NATO territory. Putin stated that "Russia knows no borders." Free and prosperous nations will teach Russia about borders," he added.

Earlier, Poland's military said that it shot down drones which breached its airspace during a Russian strike on Ukraine, CNN reported.

According to CNN, this is the first time Poland has taken such action, raising fears of a major provocation for Europe and NATO forces.

"This is an act of aggression that posed a real threat to the safety of our citizens," Poland's Operation Command said in a post on X.

