Russia not planning to seize any territories, sees Donbas as part of Ukraine: Envoy to US

By ANI | Published: February 20, 2022 10:18 PM2022-02-20T22:18:07+5:302022-02-20T22:45:13+5:30

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Sunday that Russia has no plans to capture territories of other countries and perceives the Donbas region as a part of Ukraine.

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Sunday that Russia has no plans to capture territories of other countries and perceives the Donbas region as a part of Ukraine.

"We are not trying to take any territory of a foreign country. I would like to confirm that Don[etsk] and Luhansk are part of Ukraine," Antonov told the CBS broadcaster. (ANI/Sputnik)

