Russia Plane Crash: Russian Military Aircraft Carrying 74 Passengers Crashes Near Belgorod (Watch Video)

A tragic incident unfolded on Wednesday, January 24, as a Russian military aircraft with 74 passengers on board crashed near Belgorod. The crash unfolded under unknown circumstances, prompting an immediate response from emergency services. A video shared by BNO News on its official X, formerly Twitter, vividly captures the tragic moment as the jet plummets, crashes, and erupts into flames.

Watch Video

BREAKING: Video of plane crash in Russia shows missile trace in the sky, suggesting it was shot down pic.twitter.com/k75m9l9pmw — BNO News (@BNONews) January 24, 2024

The Russian government says the plane which crashed near Belgorod was carrying 74 people, including 65 Ukrainian prisoners. The details surrounding the crash, including the cause and potential survivors, remain officially unconfirmed at this time. Russian military and emergency response teams are actively engaged in rescue and recovery efforts at the crash site.