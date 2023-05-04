Russia reaffirms of right to take countermeasures against "assassination attempt" on President Putin

Moscow [Russia], May 4 : A day after Russia levelled allegations against Ukraine of attempting assassination of President Vladimir Putin, the Russian Foreign Ministry has firmly condemned the attack while reaffirming of its right to take countermeasures in response.

Russia on Wednesday, while releasing several footages, had claimed of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) strikes on Putin's Kremlin residence. The strikes were termed as terrorist attacks by Ukraine on Russia.

After two UAV strikes, Russia also released videos claiming attacks on an Oil Depot in Krasnodar and also on the Senate Palace.

The Foreign Ministry has firmly condemned the attempted terrorist attacks against the Moscow Kremlin on the night of May 2, when it was targeted by unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia in an official statement said that there was no doubt that the Kyiv regime is behind these attacks.

"Kyiv has a long-standing record of intentionally supporting and employing terrorist methods against civilian infrastructure and civilians, including the October 8, 2022, explosion on the Crimean Bridge, strikes against non-military targets in the Bryansk, Belgorod and Rostov regions, as well as many acts of sabotage. Now comes Moscow. The terrorist activity and acts of sabotage by the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been gathering unprecedented momentum," the statement said.

"This crime is aggravated by the fact that the Moscow Kremlin serves as the residence of the head of state. What makes the actions of the neo-Nazi Ukrainian authorities especially cynical is that they made an attempt to assassinate the President of Russia ahead of Victory Day and the May 9 Parade, where Great Patriotic War veterans, who had shed their blood in the fight against Nazism and fascism, including on Ukrainian territory, will be present," it added.

"Crimes like this cannot go unanswered. The Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case into actions designed to intimidate and terrorise people, inflict damage and kill people as a means of influencing the decision-making process by government agencies. We are certain that those who bear the blame for these acts will be identified. They will face imminent and inevitable punishment. The Kyiv regime's criminal actions confirm yet again that Kyiv does not want peace or to settle the conflict by political and diplomatic means. This makes fulfilling all the objectives and goals of Russia's special military operation even more obvious. There must be no security threats emanating from the territory of Ukraine and no terrorist attacks must be perpetrated from there," according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

"It has been an open secret for the international community that the Kyiv regime enjoys the support of Western countries, which provide it with weapons, intelligence data, train its fighters and assign targets. The silence on behalf of the collective West demonstrates its connivance with the terrorist methods employed by the neo-Nazi extremist regime in Kyiv. The Foreign Ministry believes that the international community and international orgsations which are free from double standards and seek guidance from international law must condemn this new criminal undertaking by the Kyiv regime. Kyiv must be forced to live up to its commitments as regards fighting terrorism, international humtarian law and human rights," it added.

"The Foreign Ministry reaffirms that Russia reserves the right to take countermeasures in response to these outrageous acts of terrorism. Russia's response will hinge on the assessment of the threats posed by Kyiv to the leadership of our country," the statement concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor